Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,651 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 68,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,240,165 in the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COLM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

COLM opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.