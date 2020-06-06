Citigroup Inc. Sells 31,464 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 38.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $28.38 on Friday. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

