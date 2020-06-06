Citigroup Inc. Sells 746,596 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of First Horizon National worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,217,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

FHN stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $477.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $28,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,942 shares in the company, valued at $180,138.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

