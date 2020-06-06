Citigroup Inc. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.46% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIQ. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $24,326,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $171,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.