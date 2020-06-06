Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $21,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,426,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,801,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.70. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

