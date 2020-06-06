Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.93% from the stock’s previous close.

COLL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

