Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 700.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of CBAN opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 11.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $39,832.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,642.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,291 shares of company stock valued at $168,984 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.