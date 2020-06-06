Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,803 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,640,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dell by 3,635,585.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,698,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dell by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. 24.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE DELL opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. Dell’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,357,982.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares in the company, valued at $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of Dell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

