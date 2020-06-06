Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,175 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,724 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,321. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

