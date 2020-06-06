Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.90.

