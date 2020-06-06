Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 3,600 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

