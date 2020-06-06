Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.