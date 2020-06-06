Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 23,009 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 242.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,587,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $81,201,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 4,813.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $3,030,931.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

