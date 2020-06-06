Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 5.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMH. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 409,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 87,069 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $38.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

