Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,055,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,663,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $141.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.62. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.