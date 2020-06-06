Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,177,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,720,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hasbro by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,561,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,227,000 after acquiring an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,038,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,144,000 after acquiring an additional 306,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Hasbro stock opened at $80.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.