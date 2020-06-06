Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,348,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,594,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 284,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

