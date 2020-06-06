Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,688 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 42,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wolfe Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

LVS stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

