Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 390.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of XSW stock opened at $110.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.56 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.