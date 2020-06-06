Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,505 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on FITB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $23.47 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

