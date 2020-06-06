Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in DexCom by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $244,759,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $364.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.42 and a 52-week high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.49, for a total transaction of $602,114.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,659 shares of company stock worth $27,993,219 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.36.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

