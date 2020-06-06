Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 19,192 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $1,127,440.00. Corporate insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

