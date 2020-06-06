Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,234 Shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.10% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $43.96.

