Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 402.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

PJP stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

