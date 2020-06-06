Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,228 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

NYSE:HIG opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.