Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,177 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Old Republic International by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,600,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 97,085 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Old Republic International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 107,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $74,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,300,080 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,199.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,200 shares of company stock worth $234,731. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORI. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE ORI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

