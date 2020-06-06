Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 97.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Trust Of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

