Community Bank of Raymore Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Apple were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.15 and a 52-week high of $331.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

