Community Bank of Raymore Sells 115 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Community Bank of Raymore lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 180,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 97,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 54,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,076,294 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $485,164,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

