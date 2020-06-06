Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Community Bank System worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $60.98 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Community Bank System news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,503 shares of company stock valued at $959,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

