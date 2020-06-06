Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.07. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,178,700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

