Comparing Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TZAC)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:TZAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 2.92 $98.08 million $1.64 6.83 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $620,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -21.80% 8.72% 3.26% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A 12.36% 0.95%

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

