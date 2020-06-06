Comparing FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and SeaSpine (OTCMKTS:SPNE)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SeaSpine alerts:

This table compares SeaSpine and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 2.09 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -5.91 FRESENIUS SE &/S $39.66 billion 0.72 $2.11 billion $0.94 13.56

FRESENIUS SE &/S has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRESENIUS SE &/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeaSpine and FRESENIUS SE &/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75 FRESENIUS SE &/S 0 1 3 0 2.75

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.91%. Given SeaSpine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than FRESENIUS SE &/S.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and FRESENIUS SE &/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.93% -27.09% -21.61% FRESENIUS SE &/S N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of FRESENIUS SE &/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FRESENIUS SE &/S has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRESENIUS SE &/S beats SeaSpine on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

FRESENIUS SE &/S Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.