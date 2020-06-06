Comparing GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) & Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% Teck Resources -5.40% 5.14% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and Teck Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teck Resources 0 5 9 0 2.64

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 121.24%. Teck Resources has a consensus target price of $19.79, suggesting a potential upside of 69.74%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Teck Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.55 -$167.93 million $0.01 113.00 Teck Resources $8.99 billion 0.68 -$455.93 million $2.22 5.25

GalianoGoldInc . has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teck Resources. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . beats Teck Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

