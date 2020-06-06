Comparing Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) and Its Peers

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 209 821 1348 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus target price of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.77%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential downside of 2.38%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 26.22 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.65

Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions peers beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

