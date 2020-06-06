CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CONMED worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.75. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.43.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.