Contrasting Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) & SPAR Group (OTCMKTS:SGRP)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.06 $2.42 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $26.17 million 1.66 $3.90 million N/A N/A

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPAR Group.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPAR Group and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.96% 8.33% 2.93% Heritage Global 13.94% 34.83% 17.50%

Summary

Heritage Global beats SPAR Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

