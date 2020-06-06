Contrasting Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and MicroStrategy (NYSE:MSTR)

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and MicroStrategy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sailpoint Technologies $288.52 million 7.00 -$8.50 million $0.04 559.50 MicroStrategy $486.33 million 2.60 $34.35 million $1.22 102.63

MicroStrategy has higher revenue and earnings than Sailpoint Technologies. MicroStrategy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sailpoint Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sailpoint Technologies has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroStrategy has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sailpoint Technologies and MicroStrategy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sailpoint Technologies 1 5 6 0 2.42 MicroStrategy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. MicroStrategy has a consensus price target of $135.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given MicroStrategy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MicroStrategy is more favorable than Sailpoint Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sailpoint Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sailpoint Technologies and MicroStrategy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sailpoint Technologies -2.81% 1.87% 0.90% MicroStrategy 8.90% 4.25% 2.38%

Summary

MicroStrategy beats Sailpoint Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. Its solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant governance platform; IdentityIQ File Access Manager that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, a cloud-based identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages. The company's products also include MicroStrategy's software, such as technical support services for customers, business partners, and prospects; and software maintenance and renewal contract services, as well as educational programs and other support services. MicroStrategy Incorporated provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

