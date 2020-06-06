Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cortexyme in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cortexyme’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cortexyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Cortexyme stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.63. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $73.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond bought 5,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $266,570.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,768,492.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.08 per share, for a total transaction of $478,645.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,871 shares of company stock worth $3,602,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,705 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 986,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cortexyme by 29.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 743,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 171,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cortexyme by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after acquiring an additional 67,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cortexyme by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

