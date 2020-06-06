Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €99.46 ($115.65).

Sanofi stock opened at €89.16 ($103.67) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €88.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €86.76.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

