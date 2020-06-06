Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

Media headlines about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Credit Suisse Group's analysis:

NYSE CS opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

