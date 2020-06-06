CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $165,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

