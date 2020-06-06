CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,722 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of CVB Financial worth $20,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 566,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,851,000 after purchasing an additional 272,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

