Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DDAIF shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Daimler will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

