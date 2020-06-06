Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $170.64

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.64 and last traded at $169.55, with a volume of 844171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

