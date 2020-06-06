Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 35,000 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 52,352 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,857.28.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 15,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

Shares of WHLR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 662,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

