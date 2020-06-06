Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Darling Ingredients worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $25.78 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

