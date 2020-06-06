David A. Rey Sells 10,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:FICO opened at $420.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.00 and its 200 day moving average is $359.90. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,432,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

