David K. Francis Sells 25,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,283,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $118.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in eHealth by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,301,000 after purchasing an additional 352,345 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in eHealth by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,347,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after purchasing an additional 361,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eHealth by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,515,000 after purchasing an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in eHealth by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 950,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,323,000 after purchasing an additional 646,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in eHealth by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 786,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,601,000 after acquiring an additional 298,870 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Barclays started coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.