David Randolph King Sells 29,555 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP David Randolph King sold 29,555 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $2,439,765.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,522,491.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,640,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

